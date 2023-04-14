Chapel Hill HS English teacher wins North Carolina Teacher of the Year award

A teacher in Chapel Hill has been named the 2023 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year.

English teacher Kimberly Jones, who teaches at Chapel Hill High School, was selected from a field of nine finalists representing North Carolina's eight education districts and charter schools.

"As an African American woman, from a single-parent, rural, working-class background, I know firsthand the transformative power of education and the impact of hardworking educators to change lives," Jones said in her acceptance speech.

As Teacher of the Year, Jones will spend the next school year traveling the state as an ambassador for the teaching profession.

North Carolina has recognized teachers through its Teacher of the Year program since 1970. Jones is the third teacher in Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools since 2021 to be named Teacher of the Year.

