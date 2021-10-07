Man sentenced in shooting of Raleigh police officer Charles Ainsworth

Cedric Kearney was one of four people charged in the case.
Ainsworth, an NC State graduate, underwent a year of recovery from being shot multiple times in the line of duty before returning to work.
On Jan. 9, 2019, Ainsworth was critically wounded after being shot multiple times while investigating a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex on Western Boulevard near Schaub Drive.
"Most employees can tell you where they were and what they were doing when Charlie had been shot in the line of duty and was in critical condition," said Deputy Chief of Police Karen Riggsbee at a welcome-back ceremony for Ainsworth in January 2020. "But, we are a resilient department and just as quickly, employees responded in from home and deployed to the hospital and to the scene to help in any way they could."
Ainsworth endured numerous surgeries and grueling physical therapy.
He was released from the hospital in April 2019.
