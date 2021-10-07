Man sentenced in shooting of Raleigh police officer Charles Ainsworth

EMBED <>More Videos

Man convicted in shooting Raleigh officer sentenced

NEW BERN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man convicted in the shooting of Raleigh police officer Charles Ainsworth is being sentenced in federal court Thursday.

Cedric Kearney was one of four people charged in the case.

Ainsworth, an NC State graduate, underwent a year of recovery from being shot multiple times in the line of duty before returning to work.

On Jan. 9, 2019, Ainsworth was critically wounded after being shot multiple times while investigating a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex on Western Boulevard near Schaub Drive.

EMBED More News Videos

Charles Ainsworth was shot in the line of duty on Jan. 9, 2019.



"Most employees can tell you where they were and what they were doing when Charlie had been shot in the line of duty and was in critical condition," said Deputy Chief of Police Karen Riggsbee at a welcome-back ceremony for Ainsworth in January 2020. "But, we are a resilient department and just as quickly, employees responded in from home and deployed to the hospital and to the scene to help in any way they could."

Ainsworth endured numerous surgeries and grueling physical therapy.

He was released from the hospital in April 2019.

SEE ALSO : Raleigh Officer Charles Ainsworth still pushing through recovery after being shot
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighsentencingpolice officerraleigh newsraleigh police
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
Photo released of person of interest in last week's carjacking at RDU
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Diaper shortage impacting U.S. families
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
LATEST: Duke basketball to require vaccine or negative test
Show More
Financial help coming to NC day care centers
US health experts urge flu shots to avoid 'twindemic'
Lawmakers reach deal to avoid debt ceiling crisis
Biden, a convert to vaccine mandates, champions compliance
Target introducing 'buy now, pay later' program
More TOP STORIES News