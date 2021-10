Man sentenced in shooting of Raleigh police officer Charles Ainsworth

EMBED >More News Videos Charles Ainsworth was shot in the line of duty on Jan. 9, 2019.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man convicted in the shootingCharles Ainsworth is being sentenced in federal court Thursday.Cedric Kearney was one ofin the case.Ainsworth,, underwent a year of recovery from being shot multiple times in the line of duty before returning to work.On Jan. 9, 2019, Ainsworth was critically wounded after being shot multiple times while investigating a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex on Western Boulevard near Schaub Drive."Most employees can tell you where they were and what they were doing when Charlie had been shot in the line of duty and was in critical condition," said Deputy Chief of Police Karen Riggsbeefor Ainsworth in January 2020. "But, we are a resilient department and just as quickly, employees responded in from home and deployed to the hospital and to the scene to help in any way they could."Ainsworth endured numerous surgeries and grueling physical therapy.He was released from the hospital in April 2019.