Raleigh Officer Charles Ainsworth still pushing through recovery after being shot

Raleigh police officer Charles Ainsworth, 26, is one of those trying to bounce back after he was traumatically shot in the line of duty in January. It's been a tough year for Ainsworth, who spent months in the hospital recovering.
But a video tweeted out Monday shows Ainsworth working out with his physical therapist, Cheryl Bennett. Ainsworth looks focused and determined through sets of push-ups and medicine ball tosses. Bennett is happy with the progress Ainsworth has made.
Officer Ainsworth has given us the greatest gift of all this holiday season... a positive attitude and commitment to getting stronger! #AinsworthSTRONG #MondayMotivation #HappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/FoySnKWfev— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) December 23, 2019
"He's doing everything he can," Bennett said. "When it gets hard, he comes back and tries even harder. He's always rising to the challenge and keeps a good, positive attitude."
Ainsworth was released from the hospital in April. In October, he completed the Oktoberfest 4 Miler, a 4-mile race in Raleigh.
"I've definitely gotten into better shape. I have to get myself a six-pack!"
Ainsworth was investigating a stolen vehicle call on Jan. 9 at an apartment complex off Western Boulevard when he was shot.