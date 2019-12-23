Society

Raleigh Officer Charles Ainsworth still pushing through recovery after being shot

The holiday season is full of uplifting stories and comeback kids.

Raleigh police officer Charles Ainsworth, 26, is one of those trying to bounce back after he was traumatically shot in the line of duty in January. It's been a tough year for Ainsworth, who spent months in the hospital recovering.

But a video tweeted out Monday shows Ainsworth working out with his physical therapist, Cheryl Bennett. Ainsworth looks focused and determined through sets of push-ups and medicine ball tosses. Bennett is happy with the progress Ainsworth has made.



"He's doing everything he can," Bennett said. "When it gets hard, he comes back and tries even harder. He's always rising to the challenge and keeps a good, positive attitude."

Ainsworth was released from the hospital in April. In October, he completed the Oktoberfest 4 Miler, a 4-mile race in Raleigh.

"I've definitely gotten into better shape. I have to get myself a six-pack!"

Ainsworth was investigating a stolen vehicle call on Jan. 9 at an apartment complex off Western Boulevard when he was shot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Days-long search continues for missing man with Alzheimer's
NC man fatally poisoned wife to collect $250K: Prosecutors
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
Parents fighting separate and aggressive cancers at same time
Hallmark recalls candles over fire and laceration concerns
NC State alum Christina Koch enjoying holidays in space
US soldier killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack
Show More
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
Lowrider club pays off student lunch debt at elementary school
Formerly homeless mom has Christmas wish for her children
Garner I-40 off-ramp reopens after tractor-trailer crash
Once-homeless man runs to raise money for addiction recovery program
More TOP STORIES News