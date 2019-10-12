Raleigh officer shot in January completes 4-mile race

Raleigh police tweeted footage of Ainsworth's finish.
Officer Ainsworth’s finish at the @nOgrunclub Oktoberfest 4 miler!!! 🤩 #AINSWORTHSTRONG pic.twitter.com/iYQx7CFBlx— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 12, 2019
"We are in awe of the progress Officer Ainsworth has fought so hard every day to obtain. We can't thank everyone enough for all of their support since January," the Raleigh Police Department said on Facebook.
Ainsworth was released from the hospital in April.
He was shot while investigating a stolen vehicle call on Jan. 9.
