Triangle non-profit, RTI International, hosting community safety event

RTI International is hosting its annual symposium on community safety and policing research.

RTI International is hosting its annual symposium on community safety and policing research.

RTI International is hosting its annual symposium on community safety and policing research.

RTI International is hosting its annual symposium on community safety and policing research.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Triangle non-profit is hosting an event aimed at enhancing community safety in the area.

RTI International is hosting its annual symposium on community safety and policing research.

This is the 9th year of the event which addresses a number of topics, including law enforcement recruitment and retention.

There will also be a focus on community-based efforts to address gun violence, victim engagement, drug overdose deaths, and responses to targeted acts of violence.

The non-profit says attendees will hear from experts in law enforcement, Homeland Security, public health and public policy.

The event is happening both today and tomorrow at the RTI Campus in Research Triangle Park.

ABC11 Neighborhood Safety Tracker