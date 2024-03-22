Petition calls for renaming of William Peace softball field in honor of retiring legendary coach

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After 25 years in Raleigh, William Peace University Head Softball Coach Charlie Dobbins is set to retire at the end of this season.

Following his legendary career, family and supporters are pushing for a big honor for Dobbins. A change.org petition started on March 19 to name the field in Coach Dobbins' honor garnished more than 1,000 signatures in four days.

"He deserves it," said daughter Niki Dobbins who started the petition. "It's not just a game. It's something that changes people's outlook on things and opens new doors, new possibilities, and relationships. I got married on this field. I've been here as long as he has and he really deserves some recognition."

Coach Dobbins was instrumental in elevating the program to national status while improving the lives of hundreds of female student-athletes.

He produced 13 winning teams and coached nearly 540 players who won conference, regional and national honors.

Dobbins also played a big role in bringing the NCAA Division II softball tournament to Raleigh in 2005 and 2006.

"I think it's achieved a national status where people understand that William Peace Softball is somewhere you want to play. They're going to be competitive," Dobbins said.

"I treat this program in my eyes like a Division I program. I want these girls to be spotlighted every time they're on the field. We do an annual Pink Game. We honored US Veterans yesterday. We brought The Miracle League kids out and adults out. That's the memories they'll take with them as they go forward in life and hopefully pass them on," he added.

While renaming the field is one option to honor Coach Dobbins, there may be challenges due to future growth plans. William Peace Athletic Director Claude Shields sent this statement to ABC11:

"We are so proud of Coach Charlie Dobbins and the amazing work he has accomplished during his 25 years at William Peace University. He has impacted thousands of lives and contributed to the growth of WPU and its softball program. Due to that growth and in alignment with the University's Master Plan, the site of the current softball field will be used to accommodate future University needs. The University is considering many other ways to recognize Coach Dobbins and his impact and will engage alumni and staff at the appropriate time."

Niki Dobbins hopes the field name change will happen even if only temporarily to honor her dad. In the meantime, Niki Dobbins plans to hang a plaque in his honor on the field at the end of March with current and former players.