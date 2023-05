LIVE: Large fire burns through building in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A huge fire is burning in Charlotte on Thursday morning.

ABC affiliate WSOC reports the fire is burning at a building in the SouthPark area. That's a residential and commercial area located in the southern part of the city.

Multiple roads in the area have been blocked.

One construction worker was rescued from the top of a crane at the scene of the fire.

It's not known what started the massive fire.

