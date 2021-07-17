Charlotte's Ride: 3-year-old battling leukemia gets dream motorcycle parade

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 3-year-old battling leukemia got her wish in the form of a motorcycle parade Saturday.
In 2019, Charlotte was diagnosed with B cell Acute Lymphoblastic leukemia. Since then, she has undergone two surgeries and countless doses of chemotherapy.
On Saturday, people gathered to make Charlotte's dream come true with a motorcycle ride.
100 percent of the proceeds will go to Charlotte and her family to help with medical expenses.
