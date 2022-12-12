Cold Case: DNA evidence could solve 1990 murder of Charlotte mother, attorney says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Charlotte police have uncovered new evidence that could solve the murder of a young mother 32 years ago, a Charlotte defense attorney says.

Kim Thomas was 32 years old when she was found murdered inside her home in Cotswold on July 2, 1990. Police said Thomas was found handcuffed and her throat was slashed. Her son, who was just 10 months old at the time was in a crib nearby.

Thomas' husband Dr. Edward Friedland and handyman Marion Gales have long been separate suspects in the case. Friedland was indicted but the charges were quickly dropped. Gales has never been indicted, arrested or formally charged in the case.

Prominent Charlotte lawyer and Friedland's defense attorney, David Rudolf has filed a motion asking police to release DNA evidence he says ties Gales to the murder.

"Assuming that his DNA has been found at the house, which is what I was told, it's the final straw," Rudolf said. "It's not just a piece of evidence that could be explained away."

Rudolf believes the DNA evidence will clear Friedland's name and help bring justice for a family ripped apart three decades ago.