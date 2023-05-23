Charlotte woman robbed by 12- and 6-year-old brothers, police say

A 12-year-old and 6-year-old stole a woman's cellphone and pointed a gun in her face, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 12-year-old and 6-year-old stole a woman's cellphone and pointed a gun in her face, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The crime happened Sunday morning in an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte, according to ABC affiliate WSOC.

The two children, who are brothers, reportedly asked a woman to use her phone to call their mom. When she gave them the phone, they took off running.

The woman chased after them to get her phone back. That's when the 12-year-old pointed a gun at the woman's face and tried to pistol whip her, investigators said.

When police got involved, the 6-year-old led them to the gun in question. It turned out to be a BB gun.

Capt. Jason Helton said this case could have turned out to be much worse.

"Let me paint a picture for you: What would've happened if that female would've been armed? We could be dealing with something really, really tragic here," he said.

The 12-year-old has been arrested and charged with armed robbery. The 6-year-old has not been charged.

"You have to look at that 6-year-old as a victim," Helton said. "He's a victim of his circumstances and environment, right?"

Helton said crime with suspects this age is unfortunate, but sadly not uncommon.

"Officers are dealing with juveniles every single day. Property crimes, violent crimes. And when I say juveniles, I mean kids -- I mean ages 11, 12, 13, 14 years old -- and it seems like they just keep getting younger and younger," he said.