Chatham County deputies search for man who shot into car, injuring 1

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday.

The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. at the intersection of Moore Mountain Road and Hamlets Chapel Road. A man got out of a newer model white Mazda SUV and fired shots into a car, hitting one person.

Deputies described the suspect as a Black man, about 6 feet tall with a goatee, in his late 20s or early 30s. he was last seen wearing dark clothing and a black pullover hoodie.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chatham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 542-2911.