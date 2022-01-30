Society

Cheslie Kryst, former Miss NC and Miss USA, dead at 30

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst seen on May 8, 2019, in New York. (Andy Kropa/Invision)

NEW YORK -- Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program "Extra," has died at age 30.

Police said Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building and was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning. Her family confirmed her death in a statement.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," the statement said. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague - we know her impact will live on."

Kryst, a North Carolina lawyer who was from Charlotte won the Miss USA pageant in May 2019 and competed in the Miss Universe pageant that year.

In a statement Sunday, the nationally syndicated program "Extra" called her "not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends."

According to police, Kryst's body was found at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday in front of the 60-story Orion building, a high-rise on West 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan.

Kryst posted a picture of herself on social media Sunday morning with the caption: "May this day bring you rest and peace."

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available for those in distress: (800) 273-8255.
