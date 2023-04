"Chicago" will be on stage at DPAC from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- After 25 years, "Chicago" is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake.

The show entertains the audience with one show-stopping song after another.

Chicago will be on stage at DPAC from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30. More information here.