'Chick-fil-Lationship' engagement post goes viral for Durham couple

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina couple is going viral after sharing a post about their 'Chick-fil-lationship' upgrade.

Azeem Warthen and Sarah Love met on the job at the Durham Chick-fil-A on Roxboro Road. They've worked side by side for about two and a half years and recently started dating.

A viral post about their engagement received more than sixty thousand likes and thousands of comments. The couple says they've learned a lot about each other working together and hope it will give them an advantage for a successful and happy marriage.

"Learning how each other works inside of work and outside work has given us the opportunity to grow together," Warthen explained. "I've learned a lot about how her mind works and how she works in a professional environment which gives me an edge on knowing why she reacts some ways at home also."

Love agrees adding, "We see each other work differently. We have different outlooks on things. We butt heads a lot, but I think that just grows us into a stronger connection and just being able to see that side of each other just helps us grow."

The couple has set a date for their wedding. It will be held in September 2024, on a Sunday when Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed making it easier for everyone to attend.