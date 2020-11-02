Durham man arrested in child abuse, murder of 16-month-old girl

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 22-year-old Durham man is behind bars accused of killing a 16-month-old girl who was in his care.

The incident happened Friday at a home on Mansfield Avenue.

Durham police officers responded to a call about a possible cardiac arrest around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 30.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive child and began performing CPR. EMS then arrived and took the baby to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officers then arrested and charged Jakeyz Tyshun Giles with murder and intentional child abuse.

According to warrants, the child had suffered physical injuries which resulted in "brain death."

Giles was taken to the Durham County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Investigators said Giles was in charge of the child's wellbeing when the abuse happened.
