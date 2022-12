3-month-old dies in Harnett County, suspect charged with murder

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect has been charged with murder after an infant was found outside a Harnett County home with serious injuries.

Deputies responded to North Ellis Avenue in Dunn, according to the sheriff's office.

The baby, who was 3 months old, was rushed to the hospital but later died.

No suspect information has been released at this time.