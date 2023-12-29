6-year-old Cary girl dies; Driver facing additional charges

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 6-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a driver in Cary.

Cary police said the accident happened Friday morning on Walnut Street near Ryan Road around 11:15 a.m.

Cary officials said Joselin Perez Hernandez died at the hospital from her injuries Friday evening.

The driver, 50-year-old Andrew Everett, has been charged with misdemeanor careless and reckless driving. He faces additional charges of one count of misdemeanor death by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, failure to reduce speed, and exceeding the posted speed limit.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the grieving family facing the untimely death of their child. Our community stands united in support, offering strength and compassion to all those affected by this profound loss," Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht said in a release.

Anyone with information on the accident is urged to call Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636 or email your tip to carycrimestoppers.net