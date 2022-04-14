Raleigh 2-year-old rushed to hospital after being found in swimming pool has died

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child who went missing and was rushed to a hospital after being found in a swimming pool has died, authorities told ABC11 on Thursday.Raleigh Police said Wednesday night that a mother reported her 2-year-old son as missing in the 3500 block of Pritchard Court. A search was set up and the child was found in the community pool several minutes later.Police said the child was taken to the hospital in very serious condition.No charges have been filed.This is a developing story and will be updated.