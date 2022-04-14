Raleigh 2-year-old rushed to hospital after being found in swimming pool has died

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh 3-year-old rushed to hospital after being found in pool

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child who went missing and was rushed to a hospital after being found in a swimming pool has died, authorities told ABC11 on Thursday.

Raleigh Police said Wednesday night that a mother reported her 2-year-old son as missing in the 3500 block of Pritchard Court. A search was set up and the child was found in the community pool several minutes later.

Police said the child was taken to the hospital in very serious condition.

No charges have been filed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighdrowningchild deathchild injuredswimmingpoolmissing boy
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
President Biden speaks about the economy at NC A&T University
Delta hiking fares to turn profit as fuel costs surge
Here's what's getting more expensive at the grocery store
COVID-19 cluster prompts mask requirement at Carrboro High School
Subway shooting suspect Frank R. James held without bail
Biden approves $800 million in new military assistance for Ukraine
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter in cash deal
Show More
Raleigh hotel named one of top 100 new hotels in the world
Calif. man says screen on new Tesla froze while on freeway
Durham police chief announces new measures amid soaring gun violence
Fed up, frustrated: Raleigh community seeks solutions to rising crime
Man who spotted NYC subway shooting suspect speaks out
More TOP STORIES News