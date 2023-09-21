4-year-old child killed in Moore County crash

The highway patrol says a driver crossed the center line on Highway 690 near Vass and hit another car.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A four-year-old child died after a head-on crash in Moore County.

Crews responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Wednesday night in the Town of Vass.

The highway patrol says a driver crossed the center line on Highway 690 and hit another car.

They say a child, who was in a car seat, died.

Authorities say the child was not restrained properly and the car seat was not properly secured to the car.

We're told both drivers were flown to trauma centers.

One passenger was treated and released at the scene.