FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A small child was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after reports of a drowning in Fayetteville.

According to an ABC11 crew at the scene, first responders responded to the 2700 block of Rivercliff Road for a drowning. When EMS arrived, they found a small child in the front yard receiving CPR. The child was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital.

The child's condition is unknown.

This is a breaking story.

