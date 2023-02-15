Fayetteville man faces more than dozen child-sex-crime charges

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man behind bars on unrelated charges is now facing numerous counts alleging sex crimes against a child

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that the Special Victims Unit arrested Quintin Freeman, 32, on Monday and charged him with two counts of statutory rape of a child younger than 15, four counts of statutory sex offense with a child younger than 15, six counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of crimes against nature.

Freeman, of Fayetteville, was already in custody at the Cumberland County Detention Center. He was processed on the new charges and was given a $2.025 million secured bond. He made a first appearance on the new charges Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to please contact Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Youth Services Detective J. Jones at (910) 677-5457 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). . Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.