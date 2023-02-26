11-year-old boy injured in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A boy was injured in a shooting that took place in Rocky Mount.

Rocky Mount police responded to Meadowbrook Road in reference to a juvenile who had been shot around 1:30 a.m.

The boy is dealing with non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Detectives believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Rocky Mount Police Department.

