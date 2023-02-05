Officials in South Carolina warn public not to touch debris after U.S downs Chinese spy balloon

South Carolina authorities are warning people not to touch debris from a spy balloon downed by the U.S. on Saturday.

MYRTLE BEACH (WTVD) -- Officials in South Carolina are warning residents to contact authorities if they see debris from a Chinese spy balloon that was downed Saturday afternoon.

The North Myrtle Beach and Horry County police departments posted on Facebook advising to be aware of the debris in area waters. Police said pieces of the balloon are being collected by the U.S military and that some may have washed ashore.

Police said the debris is a part of a federal investigation and should not be touched, moved or removed.

"Members of the US Military are coordinating to collect debris from the ocean; however, it is possible fragments may make it to the coastline," Horry County Police said.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees debris to call (843) 248-1520.

