free food

Chipotle giving away free burritos to health care workers

EMBED <>More Videos

Chipotle giving away free burritos to health care workers

NEWPORT BEACH, California -- Chipotle is giving away burritos to health care workers as a thank you during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Mexican food chain announced it is giving out 250,000 codes for free burritos to nurses and medical providers.

To all the hard-working, extra-shift-taking lifesavers who put the care in healthcare, we want to thank you for all you do," a message reads on the company's website.

Health care professionals have to sign up to get a code starting Thursday at 1 p.m. EST/ 10 a.m. PST at giving.chipotle.com/healthcareheroes.

"Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the health care community," Chris Brandt, Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release.

The offer comes ahead of May 6, which is 'National Nurses Day.'

People are also invited to thank medical professionals through a virtual thank you wall at that same link.

Chipotle is also launching a e-gift card program to support health care workers.

Beginning April 28, the company will match 10% of special e-gift card purchases and donate the funds to the American Nurses Foundation. The health care e-gift card program runs until May 9.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree foodfree stuffchipotlehealth carenursesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE FOOD
List of deals, freebies for Veterans Day 2021
Taco Bell is giving away free breakfast burritos
McDonald's is offering free 'Thank You' meals to teachers
Freebies, deals for National Coffee Day
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Friends, family again search for Morrisville man missing after crash
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Show More
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
More TOP STORIES News