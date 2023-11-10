Here's where to find the best Veterans Day deals for active and non-active military members in NC

Here's where you can find discounts and deals this Veterans Day in central North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For Veterans Day, many restaurants and businesses step up to give service members extra deals as a small 'thank you' for their service. Below is a list of some of those locations in central North Carolina participating this year.

Applebee's: Enjoy a complimentary dine-in entrée when you show your military ID at Applebee's on Veterans Day. The choices include a 6-ounce top-choice sirloin or the chain's popular bacon cheeseburger.

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar: Free All American Burger and small side of fries/chips/tots from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Nov. 11. Must show military ID to be eligible.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse: Veterans and active-duty service members who dine in at BJ's on Veterans Day 2023 will receive a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie with a minimum purchase of $11.95, as well as a coupon for a free appetizer on their next visit.

Bob Evans: On Nov. 11 special menu available for free to veterans and active duty military.

Bonefish Grill: On Nov. 11 veterans and active duty military get free order of Bang Bang Shrimp and a soft drink. The restaurant also offers 10% off to service members all year round.

BurgerFi: On Nov. 11 military members get 20% off their entire order.

California Pizza Kitchen:Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free non-alcoholic beverage and a choice of one entrée from the restaurant's special Veterans Day menu.

Carolina Ale House: On Nov. 11 veterans and active duty military get a free half rack rib platter.

Carrabba's: On Nov. 11 military members with a valid ID can get a free dine in appetizer or dessert. The restaurant also offers 10% off to service members all year round.

Chicken Salad Chick: On Nov. 11 military members in uniform or with a valid ID can get a free meal.

City Barbeque: On Nov. 11 all military members and veterans get a free sandwich, side and a beverage.

Cracker Barrel: On Nov. 11 veterans get a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with the purchase of another item on the menu.

Food Lion: On Nov. 11 anyone with a military ID and an MVP loyalty card get 10% off their grocery purchases. The deal excludes pharmacy, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery, and postage stamps. The offer is not available for Food Lion To Go pickup or home delivery.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburger: On Nov. 11 veterans and active duty military get a free Freddy's Original Double with Cheese combo meal card. Cards may be redeemed through November 30.

Great Clips: Veterans and active service members can go into any U.S. Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day will also have the opportunity to pay it forward. They can receive a free haircut card to give to an active service member or veteran that can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 12 through Dec. 1.

Golden Corral: They will be hosting their Military appreciation night on Monday, Nov. 13 from 5 p.m. to closing. It will include a free "thank you" meal when dining in.

Goodyear Auto Service Centers: Veterans and active duty military get free car care checks and other special discounts from Nov. 10 - 14.

IHOP: On Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. military members can get a free pancake stack when dining in.

Krispy Kreme: On Nov. 11 military members can get a free coffee and doughnut.

Logan's Roadhouse: On Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. veterans can get a free meal off a special Veterans Day menu. More info.

Moe's Southwest Grill: From Nov. 1 through Nov. 12 locations in the Triangle are offering 50% off any Moe's meal for veterans and active-duty military. The restaurant also partnered with the USO to have holiday cards available on location that families can decorate and share with local veterans groups.

North Carolina Zoo: Nov. 6 - 12 is Military Appreciation Week. Active duty, reserve, veterans and retired military personnel get free admission all week for themselves and one guest.

Red Robin: Red Robin is offering a free Red's Big Tavern Burger with bottomless steak fries to veterans and active-duty service members when dining in at participating locations.

Sports Clips: On Nov. 11 veterans and active duty military get a free haircut, at participating locations.

Starbucks: Veterans, active-duty members, and military spouses can all enjoy a free tall-sized hot or cold brewed coffee on Nov. 11.

Walgreens / Duane Reade: For veterans, active military members, and their families, Walgreens is offering 20% off eligible items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade location from Friday, Nov. 10 through Monday, Nov. 13.