A virtual experience lets children video chat with Santa

For kids who haven't had a chance to speak with Santa this year, there is still a way to do it online before Christmas.
Parents can book a live virtual visit with the big man himself at the North Pole. Chit Chat With Santa allows families the opportunity to schedule a personalized live video call with Mr. or Mrs. Claus.
The calls cost $35 for six minutes. Parents can book a video call with Santa up until Christmas Eve.
Other options on the site include storytime with Mrs. Claus and "Claus Clips" which are personalized 60-90 second video greetings from either Mr. or Mrs. Claus.
You must be 18 years or older to schedule a call with Santa.