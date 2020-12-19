Society

A virtual experience lets children video chat with Santa

By
The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented children from sitting on Santa's lap and telling him what they want for Christmas.

For kids who haven't had a chance to speak with Santa this year, there is still a way to do it online before Christmas.

Parents can book a live virtual visit with the big man himself at the North Pole. Chit Chat With Santa allows families the opportunity to schedule a personalized live video call with Mr. or Mrs. Claus.



The calls cost $35 for six minutes. Parents can book a video call with Santa up until Christmas Eve.

Other options on the site include storytime with Mrs. Claus and "Claus Clips" which are personalized 60-90 second video greetings from either Mr. or Mrs. Claus.

You must be 18 years or older to schedule a call with Santa.
