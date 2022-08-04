Chrissy Teigen baby: Model expecting again following 2020 pregnancy complications

The 36-year-old model posted the news Wednesday, showing off her baby bump on her verified Instagram account.

Chrissy Teigen is expecting again.

The 36-year-old model posted the news Wednesday, showing off her baby bump on her verified Instagram account.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she shared.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend open up about their 'complete and utter grief' over pregnancy loss

It comes after Teigen and her husband, musician John Legend, lost their child in 2020 following pregnancy complications.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still. I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing," she went on to in the post.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss, post heartbreaking message

The couple has two children, Luna and Miles.