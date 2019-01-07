Christian school teacher accused of sexting student goes before judge

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --A Cumberland County teacher and coach accused of sexting a student went before a judge on Monday afternoon.
Loretta Nelsen was arrested Friday after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Nelsen, a teacher and assistant soccer coach at Liberty Christian Academy, has been charged with solicitation of a child by computer or certain other electronic devices to commit an unlawful sex act, two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and three counts of indecent liberties with a student.
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said it received a report about the alleged teacher-student relationship on Dec. 1 and began an investigation.
According to arrest warrants, Nelsen, 40, exchanged inappropriate text messages with a student and engaged in sexual conversations with the minor. She also sent explicit photos, the sheriff's office said.
"A parent looked at their child's cell phone, found the information on there and contacted the Sheriff's Office," said Lt Swain
Nelson, of Hope Mills, is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.
Her secured bond increased from $17,000 to $35,000 pending a first court appearance on Monday.