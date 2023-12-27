Raleigh couple gets best gift -- baby boy born on Christmas Day at UNC Health Rex Women's Center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh couple was surprised to receive the sweetest Christmas gift they could imagine -- a baby boy.

Doctors told Kayla and Sean Casady to expect their son to arrive on Jan. 9, but Kayla said she somehow knew he was going to come a little early.

"I just had a feeling it was going to be a Christmas baby. I didn't think it would actually be on Christmas," Kayla said.

The couple and their young daughter, Alyssa, were celebrating Christmas Eve with Kayla's mom when Kayla's water broke. The family rushed to UNC Health Rex Women's Center, where they would celebrate Christmas morning with the best possible gift after 12 hours of labor.

Samuel Casady was born at 4:29 a.m. on Christmas morning and weighed in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Both mom and baby are happy and healthy as they recover in the hospital.

Kayla is already prepared to make sure Samuel's birthday is just as special as it would be if it didn't share the same day as Christmas, because she was born on Dec. 26, the same day she spoke to ABC11. She's always had mixed feelings about her birthday being so close to the big holiday.

"I think growing up it definitely was more of a bummer, but I have changed my mindset on all of that now. It's not as big of a deal as I made it out to be," Kayla said.

The newest family of four is looking forward to ringing in 2024 all together.

"We're really excited, and we were planning on having a baby in the early new year, but now we get to be a family of four going into the New Year, so that's pretty exciting," Kayla said.