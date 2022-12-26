Triangle hospitals welcome 2022 Christmas babies

Merry Christmas to Baby Sebastian and Baby Appie, the first babies born today at UNC Hospitals!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Triangle hospitals gave a special welcome to the first babies of Christmas 2022.

According to a UNC Rex Health spokesperson, baby girl Collins Appie was the first baby born at UNC Rex in Raleigh on Christmas morning at 4:29 to the Brian and Nicole Page.

Baby and parents are happy and healthy as of Sunday evening.

At UNC Health Johnston's Clayton health, Baby Sebastian Fernandez was born at 11:20 a.m. to parents Aileen Garcia and Ray Fernandez.

According to an essay by economist Jay Zagorsky, Christmas Day is the least popular day for giving birth in the United States because few people choose to schedule cesarean births or induce labor on Christmas.