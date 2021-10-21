Society

2021 White House Christmas tree will come from North Carolina

JEFFERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The White House's massive Christmas tree this year will be from North Carolina.

Peak Tree Farm in Ashe County was chosen for the honor for the third time. It's the 13th time the White House Christmas tree has been selected from North Carolina.

Peak Tree Farm in Jefferson, North Carolina, was selected in 2008 and 2012.

This year's tree is a Fraser Fir, and it will be decorated in the Blue Room of the White House.
