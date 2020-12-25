Community & Events

Making an impact: Fayetteville native turned celebrity barber holds Christmas community giveback

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Christmas came a few days early for hundreds of families in the Sandhills. Hope Mills native Victor Fontanez, known to celebrity clients as Vicblends, organized a Christmas giveback in his hometown.

"I know it's been a rough year, but god placed me in the best position of my life so it's my turn to give back to the city that gave me everything," Fontanez said in a promotional video.

He returned to the community and bought thousands of toys for kids.

"She got dolls and she got a makeup set. There were kids riding out on bikes, kids coming out with basketballs and footballs," said Danielle Hurley, who attended the event with her small daughters.

Vicblends, along with other barbers, gave hundreds of free haircuts just in time for the holiday. Many of the people waited in long lines outside Barber Kings for food, toys and even clothes.

It was all at his own expense, with a donation from Fayetteville native and NBA basketball star, Dennis Smith Jr.

Fontanez started from humble beginnings, cutting hair is his mother's garage. He is the son of a retired Fort Bragg soldier and an alum of Southview High School. He now lives in Atlanta, Georgia and runs his own online barber academy. His passion has paid off.

"I've cut a lot of top artist now; Lil Baby, Polo G, Yung Choppa...all the way to OG's like Nelly," said Fontanez.

A barber by trade, this entrepreneur is focusing on building his brand, inspiring others and giving back to his community.

"To see the crowd there, to see all the toys there and us run out of all the food and everything we had. The people came through and that meant the most to me. All I ever wanted to do in life is be a pillar in my community and an inspiration. That meant the most to me."
