Father of man charged in deadly Raleigh parade accident charged with having gun at parade: Police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police confirmed late Tuesday that Christopher Glass has been charged with having a gun at the Raleigh Christmas parade.

Glass is the father of Landen Glass who was driving the truck that struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks on Nov. 19. Glass is facing numerous charges related to the accident including carrying a firearm in a parade. His other charges include misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment and unsafe movement.

According to Raleigh police, Glass was the driver of the pickup that struck and killed the child while towing the float of the CC & Company Dance during the parade.

A records search by ABC11 showed Landen Glass has a history of vehicle violations.

People along the parade route said they heard the driver screaming out of the truck's window that he had lost control and couldn't stop the vehicle.

A group of people including some first responders ran over to the truck that was towing the float to attempt to stop it.

