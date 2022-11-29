Hailey Brooks' dance studio resumes classes to offer support following 11-year-old's death

"We are devastated. Our dance family is a close-knit group and today our hearts are broken."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- CC & Co. Dance Complex will resume dance classes this week for the first time since one of its students died in the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Nov. 19.

Hailey Brooks, 11, was hit by an out-of-control truck less than an hour into the annual parade.

The driver of the truck, 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass, now faces charges of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment, unsafe movement and carrying a firearm in a parade. Records show Glass has a history of vehicle violations in Virginia. He previously danced at CC & Co., his father confirmed.

SEE ALSO: What inspections, policies were in place during the Raleigh Christmas Parade? | ABC11 Investigates

The dance company said it decided to resume classes in an effort to "provide a safe environment to offer support & community."

"Words fall short of the sorrow we continue to feel. Moving into the week ahead, our focus is on supporting our CC & Co. dancers, families and teachers as they grieve and heal. The decision has been made to resume classes. We feel that it is important to provide a safe environment to offer support & community," the dance studio said in a letter to parents.

Grief counselors will be at the dance studio in a private area so as to be able to talk to dancers, families and staff as needed. A remembrance memorial will be set up in the lobbies of the dance studio's Six Forks and Falls Neuse locations.

WATCH | 'We are all traumatized': Raleigh pastor calls on power of community to heal pain of parade tragedy