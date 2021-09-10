Defendant shot by officer at Person County Courthouse after attacking people inside courtroom dies

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 deputies involved in altercation, shooting at Person Co. Courthouse

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The suspect in a shooting at the Person County Courthouse on Thursday has died from his injuries.

Friday morning, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation announced that Christopher Thomas Vaughan had died at Duke University Hospital.

The Person County Sheriff's Office and Roxboro Police Department said the shooting happened during a trial.

Officials said the defendant on trial, later identified as Vaughan, tried to attack people inside the courtroom, including the bailiff.

According to the SBI, an officer from the Roxboro Police Department then fired his weapon, hitting Vaughan.



Two officers received injuries and were treated and released.

The Roxboro officer has a broken hand. The bailiff has a laceration to his head and scratches on his neck, the SBI said.

The courthouse was closed for the rest of the day.

District Attorney Mike Waters also said that no employees of the DA's office were injured.

However, because people who work for the district attorney's office were in the courtroom when the shooting happened, Waters said Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman will be investigating the incident along with the State Bureau of Investigation.



See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
roxboroperson countynccrimeofficer involved shootingshootingperson county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Duke mandates face masks at home sporting events
Friend says family's 'world is shattered' after girl dies on ride
9/11 20 years later: Victims' families still struggle with anger
Video shows country singer Brett Eldredge encounter bear in garage
School bus drivers to call for statewide pay increase
Newest Trader Joe's opens today in Morrisville
Show More
'It takes a toll': Healthcare workers fight burnout, fatigue
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Lights Out push starts in Raleigh to help migrating birds
Durham school board OKs plans for outdoor classrooms
This type of gun is confiscated the most in Wake County
More TOP STORIES News