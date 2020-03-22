Religion & Spirituality

A Sunday message for those whose church service was canceled due to the coronavirus

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Church services this Sunday were canceled for many people in the Triangle due to the spread of coronavirus.

So Dr. Dumas Harshaw from the First Baptist Church Raleigh is bringing you a virtual message.

Watch his message in the video above.

MORE COVERAGE:
Congress resumes talk on proposing $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples under US coronavirus relief plan

What the CDC says you should know if you have asthma during COVID-19 pandemic
Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityncreligioncoronaviruschurch
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News