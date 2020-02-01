2 dead, including teen, 2 more injured after funeral in Florida

RIVIERA BEACH, Florida -- On Saturday afternoon, shots rang out near Victory City Church.

In a news release, authorities said a total of four people were shot, leaving two dead.

A 15-year-old boy and an adult man were killed at the scene.

Another minor and a woman were also shot, then transported to the hospital.

Victory City Church informed the public via Facebook post that the incident did not happen on their property. They claim it occurred across the street.

Their senior pastor is expected to give an update at 6 p.m.



Officials said they detected around 13 rounds were fired.

The suspected shooting fled the scene and has not been found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridawoman shotdeadly shootingchurchteen killedteen shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 seriously injured in Raleigh apartment fire
Amtrak train collides with van in Durham, no injuries reported
Forecast: Spring temps coming this week
Fayetteville parents charged in severe child abuse case
2 hurt in overnight Durham shooting
8th coronavirus case confirmed in US as death toll rises to 259
Firefighter killed in Moore County vehicle accident
Show More
Mom slashed by woman after kid throws up on NYC bus
Duke prof. says coronavirus crisis is a 'call to action' on global health
Mental health awareness takes center stage at Canes game
Rash of home break-ins in Wake, Johnston may be connected
Wayne County pregnant woman found dead in car in ditch
More TOP STORIES News