'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella' starring Brandy coming to Disney+

LOS ANGELES -- "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" will be available to stream on Disney+ on Feb. 12, star Brandy announced Thursday on "The View."In addition to Brandy as Cinderella, the 1997 fan-favorite stars Whitney Houston as Cinderella's fairy godmother. The cast also includes Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox. It premiered on ABC to an audience of 60 million as part of the "Wonderful World of Disney" anthology and went on to earn 7 Emmy nominations.On "The View" Thursday, Brandy and Goldberg discussed the impact of the film, which was acclaimed for its representation."It meant everything to me," Brandy told the "View" panel of her experience working on the film. "I got a chance to work with my childhood idols - Whoopi Goldberg, Whitney Houston, Bernadette Peters."She continued: "To be cast as the first Black princess in a multi-cultural cast of diverse artists telling this amazing, iconic story -- at the time I didn't really grasp it all because my dreams were coming true at the same time, but the impact that it had on me and the lives of so many families and girls that look like me was just unbelievable."Upon its streaming premiere, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" will be available to watch as part of the "Celebrate Black Stories" collection on Disney+. "Soul," "Black Is King," "Black Panther," and "Hidden Figures" are among the other films included in the collection.