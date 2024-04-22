Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star in the film, out July 26.

New 'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer shows epic team-up in action: Watch here

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine joins Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool in the highly anticipated new trailer for Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine."

The trailer begins with Jackman's Logan at a bar when Reynolds' Wade Wilson shows up.

"Hi, Peanut. I'm gonna need you to come with me right now," Deadpool says, to which Wolverine retorts, "Look, lady, I'm not interested."

After Wade tries to physically pick him up, Logan attempts to deploy his claws, only to see them barely poke out of his knuckles.

"It's quite common in Wolverines over 40," Deadpool quips, with Logan replying, "You don't want this."

Long story short, in the timeline Wade enters to meet his idol, this version of Logan "let down the entire world," according to Matthew MacFadyen's Paradox, and Logan can't live with the guilt.

Deadpool tries to motivate Logan to jump into his world to save it -- but that comes after much fighting between the would-be allies.

"I don't know anything about saving worlds, but you do," Wade implores, as Madonna's "Like A Prayer" begins. Logan says he's no hero, to which Wade replies, "You were an X-Man. You were the X-Man."

Emma Corrin from "The Crown" plays the heavy this time around, Cassandra Nova, an extremely powerful mutant and the twin sister of Charles Xavier, played by Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy in previous films.

Wolverine's metal claws are no threat to Cassandra as she simply uses her powers to puppeteer him.

"Boys are so silly," Corrin's baddie says.

Watch the full trailer here.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" opens July 26 in movie theaters across the U.S.

