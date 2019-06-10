Circle K gas stations robbed overnight in Raleigh, Garner

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police are investigating whether two armed robberies in Raleigh overnight are related to one in Garner.

They all happened at Circle K gas stations.

Raleigh Police Department said initial reports suggest the robberies are related.

The first happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the Circle K near the intersection of Spring Forest Road and Atlantic Avenue. The clerk sustained minor injuries from being assaulted during the robbery.

The second happened just after 2 a.m. at the Circle K near the intersection of Western Boulevard and Kent Road. Nobody was injured.

Raleigh Police Department said the vague description provided in both robberies likely describes the same suspect.

A third gas station, this one a Kangaroo Express owned by Circle K in Garner, was robbed at 2:58 a.m. The suspect was a black male wearing a camo pants and tan shirt. His face was covered and he was carrying a black handgun. He was last seen running toward Raynor Road with an undisclosed amount of money.

