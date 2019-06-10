Circle K gas stations robbed overnight in Raleigh, Garner

.@GarnerPolice released these pictures of the suspect in the overnight robbery at the Kangaroo Express, owned by Circle K, on US-70. Police are trying to determine if this is connected to two overnight robberies at Circle K stores in #Raleigh. The latest on the case 4p #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Vi93mqVJP1 — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) June 10, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police are investigating whether two armed robberies in Raleigh overnight are related to one in Garner.They all happened at Circle K gas stations.Raleigh Police Department said initial reports suggest the robberies are related.The first happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the Circle K near the intersection of Spring Forest Road and Atlantic Avenue. The clerk sustained minor injuries from being assaulted during the robbery.The second happened just after 2 a.m. at the Circle K near the intersection of Western Boulevard and Kent Road. Nobody was injured.Raleigh Police Department said the vague description provided in both robberies likely describes the same suspect.A third gas station, this one a Kangaroo Express owned by Circle K in Garner, was robbed at 2:58 a.m. The suspect was a black male wearing a camo pants and tan shirt. His face was covered and he was carrying a black handgun. He was last seen running toward Raynor Road with an undisclosed amount of money.