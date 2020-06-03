Clayton police investigating after woman found dead in her apartment

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her apartment on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said the 54-year-old woman was found in her apartment on the 600 block of N. O'Neil St near downtown Clayton. Police have not released the identity of the woman at this time.
Detectives believe the death to be a domestic homicide and are working to make an arrest at this time.
