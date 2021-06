CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating what it called a domestic-related incident after a woman was run over and killed by a vehicle Monday.Deputies responded to the 300 block of Vinson Road just before 2:30 p.m. and found a woman lying in the roadway.The woman was identified as 18-year-old Tebria Janee Frazier. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Callers told authorities that Frazier had been riding on top of a white SUV before falling off and being run over.The case remains under investigation and the sheriff's office did not release any additional details.