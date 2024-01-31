Raleigh's Dr. Cleon F. Thompson mourned as a giant in NC higher education: 'Transformative leader'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Funeral services are now finalized for one of North Carolina's giants of higher education, who lived in Raleigh. Dr. Cleon F. Thompson will be laid to rest Friday in Raleigh.

In 1977, Thompson became one of Duke University's first Black PhD graduates.

He was a biology professor and administrator at Shaw University. He served a year as interim chancellor at North Carolina A &T.

He then went on to become chancellor at Winston-Salem State for a decade.

"As we mourn the loss of a visionary and transformative leader, let us remember Dr. Cleon F. Thompson for the enduring legacy he leaves behind," WSSU Interim Chancellor Anthony Graham wrote in a statement. "His impact on our university will be felt for generations to come."

Thompson died on Saturday, January 27. His funeral is now set for Friday morning at Baptist Grove Church on Leesville Road.

Dr. Thompson was 92 years old.