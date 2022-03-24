1 person injured in kitchen fire at Charlotte Airport

1 person injured in kitchen fire at Charlotte Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured during after a kitchen fire Wednesday afternoon at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

According to airport officials, the fire prompted an evacuation at a terminal

A tweet from the airport says the Charlotte Fire Department responded to a two-alarm kitchen fire in the atrium area at around round 3 p.m., and passengers were safely moved to the concourse.



All airport activity were resumed at around 4 p.m.

Officials said the passengers who were previously evacuated were allowed back into the terminal.



The person injured was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation.
