See who's performing at the 2021 CMA Awards on ABC

Jimmie Allen: "Freedom Was A Highway"

Brothers Osborne: "A deeply personal performance" from their album "Skeletons"

Eric Church: "Heart on Fire"

Dan + Shay: "I Should Probably Go To Bed"

Mickey Guyton feat. Brittney Spencer & Madeline Edwards: A collaboration from Guyton's album "Remember Her Name"

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde: "Never Wanted to Be That Girl"

Blake Shelton: "Come Back as a Country Boy"

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood: "If I Didn't Love You"

Old Dominion: "I Was on a Boat That Day"

Chris Stapleton: "Cold"

Chris Young and Kane Brown: "Famous Friends"

Chris Stapleton and Eric Church will go toe-to-toe with each other at this year's CMA Awards. See the full list of 2021 CMA Award nominees.

Country music's biggest night is almost here, and we now know who will be performing at this year's CMA Awards on ABC.Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, and Chris Young and Kane Brown were announced as performers on Wednesday, Oct. 27.Previously announced performers include Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, and Blake Shelton.Here's what we know about what they will perform:Additional performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan was previously announced as the show's host Chris Stapleton and Eric Church led the nominations announced last month, both vying in the same five categories, including entertainer of the year. Stapleton has nominations in male vocalist, album of the year, single and song of the year, and could take home additional trophies as producer both on his album and single. Church, who put out a three-part album in April collectively called "Heart & Soul," also earned five nominations.They join Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs as entertainer of the year nominees. Lambert, who is also nominated for female vocalist and musical event, was already the most nominated female artist in CMA history and now ties with Brad Paisley for third in overall nominations.