Triangle educator helps launch initiative for music teachers during pandemic

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bryson Finney, of the Raleigh area, is the music technology lead for Unified Voices for Music Education, an initiative launched by the CMA Foundation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CMA Foundation supports music education and is the philanthrophic arm of the Country Music Association, which puts on the CMA Awards.

The teacher-led initiative helps music educators across the country share lesson plans to use during their in-person or virtual classes.

"The initiative was launched because of what we are facing, especially this school year," Finney said. "We're challenged to look at educating our students in a different space. It just looks different. So the initiative, the purpose behind it is to gather educators."

Finney went to Broughton High School in Raleigh and East Carolina University. He's also involved in working with students through the Nashville Symphony and Metro Nashville Public Schools.

"I believe music is the outlet," Finney said. "I believe the success that I've seen in my life and in education, I believe is definitely due to the access that I've had to music and I believe it's doing the same for students now."
