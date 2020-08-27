DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke University's men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is set to speak Thursday afternoon less than 24 hours after NBA players refused to play games over racial injustice.
Krzyzewski is scheduled to speak around 1:45. ABC11.com will broadcast his announcement.
NBA players, starting with the Milwaukee Bucks, agreed to not play any playoff games Wednesday night, as a show of solidarity with Jacob Blake. Blake, a North Carolina native, was shot in the back seven times by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey.
On Thursday, the players reportedly agreed to resume the NBA playoffs, although Thursday's games would also be postponed.
Krzyzewski has coached some of the players who agreed to not play in the NBA playoffs. He has been the head coach of the USA National Team since 2006 and the head coach of Duke University since 1980.
In June, Krzyzewski made an impassioned video for Duke University where he defended Black Lives Matter, saying it was a human rights statement, not a political one.
Coach K expected to talk about athletes taking social justice stand
