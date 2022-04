What do you get for the Coach who has it all??????



DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cute surprise happened at an end of the year banquet for the Duke men's basketball team.The banquet will be the last one Coach Mike Krzyzewski attends as head coach. To honor his lifelong dedication to Duke basketball, his final team gave him a gift he will never forget.The players and coaches surprised Coach K with a new puppy!