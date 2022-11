Raleigh Parks collecting coats to give to children in need

The city is partnering with Coats Cause We Care to provide free jackets for children ahead of the winter season.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Parks is again working to gather hundreds of new or gently used coats to give away to children in need.

The city is partnering with Coats Cause We Care for the annual coat drive.

Donations are being accepted through Nov. 18.

You can find donation boxes at eight locations.

The giveaway will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the Johnson Community Center on Proctor Road in Raleigh.