Raleigh Parks set to giveaway 500 coats to children in need

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Parks is working to gather hundreds of new or gently used coats to give away to children in need this year.

The city partnered with Coats Cause We Care. Together they hope to collect and then giveaway 500 coats.

The deadline to donate coats is Thursday, Nov. 18.

You can drop off the coats at any of the following community centers:

  • Barwell Road Park Community Center
  • Lions Park Community Center
  • Greystone Recreation Center
  • Laurel Hills Park Community Center
  • Abbotts Creek Park
  • Green Road Park Community Center
  • Five Points Center for Active Adults
  • John Chavis Memorial Park


Raleigh Parks said it also needs volunteers to help organize the coats Friday, Nov. 19 from 2-5 p.m. at Sgt. Courtney T. Johnson Community Center. Then more volunteers will be needed Saturday to register children and get them fitted for the right coat.

The Saturday event runs from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering should email Grady Bussey at Grady.Bussey@raleighnc.gov.
